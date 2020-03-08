US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,146 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of US Foods worth $64,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $50,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

