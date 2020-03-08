USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Coinsuper, SouthXchange and CPDAX. USD Coin has a total market cap of $459.51 million and $769.12 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 463,163,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,843,761 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Crex24, CoinEx, Coinsuper, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Hotbit, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

