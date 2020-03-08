Utrust (UTK) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $475,345.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

