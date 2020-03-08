Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 130,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $83.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.