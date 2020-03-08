Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.41 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

