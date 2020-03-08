Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.22. 1,296,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.41 and a one year high of $92.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

