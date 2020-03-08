Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.