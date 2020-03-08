Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Vectrus worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

