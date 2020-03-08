Veil Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $27,403.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 68,241,243 coins and its circulating supply is 59,400,314 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

