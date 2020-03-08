Velas (VLX) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and $335,864.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,065,194,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,111,828 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

