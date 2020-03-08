Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Veracyte worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 114.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,501 shares of company stock worth $1,805,740 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

