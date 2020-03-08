Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

VZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 22,509,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

