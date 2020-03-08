Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 158,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,799. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.