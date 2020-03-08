Very Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Share Price

Headlines about Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Big Lots earned a media sentiment score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Big Lots’ analysis:

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

