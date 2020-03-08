Viacoin Price Reaches $0.21 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OOOBTC, Coinroom and Upbit. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.96 million and $1.27 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,954 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bittrex, OOOBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

