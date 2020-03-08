VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $44,580.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 81,455,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.