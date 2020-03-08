vSlice Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, vSlice has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $60,873.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.