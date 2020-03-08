VULCANO Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $88,096.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.