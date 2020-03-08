W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will announce sales of $428.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.60 million and the highest is $441.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co posted sales of $469.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

