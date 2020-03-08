Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.26 million and $6,379.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,816,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,436,412 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

