Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $31.60 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi and Bithumb. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $5.37 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,623,974 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinnest, COSS, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

