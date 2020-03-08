Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,242.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,930. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.