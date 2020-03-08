Wavesbet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,345.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $97,363.00 and approximately $37,345.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.