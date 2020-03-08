WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $49.99 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Tidex and Radar Relay. During the last week, WAX has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,620,876,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,056,062,838 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Kucoin, Upbit, Bithumb, Radar Relay, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.