WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, WebDollar has traded down 20% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $465,523.00 and $12.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 12,320,875,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,372,926,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.