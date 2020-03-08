Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,648 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of Webster Financial worth $59,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

NYSE:WBS opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

