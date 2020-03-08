West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $668,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

