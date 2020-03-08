Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,439 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 1,294,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

