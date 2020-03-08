WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $448.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.47 million and the highest is $454.67 million. WEX reported sales of $381.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.88.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. WEX has a 1-year low of $162.56 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.