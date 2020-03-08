Winco 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. During the last week, Winco has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winco has a market cap of $1.27 million and $12.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.