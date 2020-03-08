Winco Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Winco has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winco has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winco token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

