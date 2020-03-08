WINk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $1.85 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

