Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.69 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.03 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,852,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

