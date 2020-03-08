X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 180,000 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Lannett accounts for 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Lannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lannett by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.76. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

