X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 43,630 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Constellation Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $193,566.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CNST traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 397,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,457. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNST. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

