X Square Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. First Bancorp comprises about 9.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.70% of First Bancorp worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

