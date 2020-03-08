X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 526.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. United Continental accounts for about 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Continental by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

UAL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,492,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.