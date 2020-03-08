X Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

