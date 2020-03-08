X Square Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. 6,596,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

