X Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,110 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises approximately 2.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Popular worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

BPOP traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Popular’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

