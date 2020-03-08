X Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,858 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 501,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. 124,590,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,762,600. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

