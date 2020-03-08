X Square Capital LLC Sells 106,829 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,829 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group makes up 0.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBC shares. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock remained flat at $$18.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 319,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,908. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

