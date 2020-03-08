Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,442,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Xcel Energy worth $662,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

