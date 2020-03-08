XMax (XMX) One Day Volume Tops $900,008.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. XMax has a total market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $900,008.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Graviex, CryptoBridge and DDEX. In the last week, XMax has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,929,715,107 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, FCoin, OTCBTC, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.