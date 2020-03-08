Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Yandex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Yandex by 10.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

