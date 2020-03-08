Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ares Commercial Real Estate’s earnings. Ares Commercial Real Estate posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

