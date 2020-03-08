Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429 over the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $59.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

