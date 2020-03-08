Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to post $168.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.91 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $163.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $678.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.31 million to $682.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $705.02 million, with estimates ranging from $702.52 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $18,641,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,065,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $5,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.