Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.