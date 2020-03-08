Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $166.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $132.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $620.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $621.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $662.10 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $669.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.